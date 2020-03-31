CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for his involvement in multiple Charlotte-area robberies has been arrested in Georgia. The man, now identified as 30-year-old Patrick Alexander, was popularly known as the "Bag Wig Bandit."

He was taken into custody at Fort Benning, Georgia on March 30 after attempting to enter. When Military Police ran his identification as he tried to enter the installation, they found an active warrant for a robbery against him.

Alexander is currently facing one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon for a Charlotte convenience store robbery, and one count of common law robbery for a Huntersville bank robbery.

RELATED: 'Bad wig bandit' wanted for three bank robberies

RELATED: 'Bad Wig Bandit' strikes again, robs bank in Hendersonville

He is also a suspect in the following North Carolina robberies:

December 13, 2019 --BB&T Bank 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville

--BB&T Bank 16710 Northcross Drive, Huntersville January 7, 2020 -- New Horizon Bank 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont

-- New Horizon Bank 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont January 7, 2020 -- Wells Fargo 403 Cox Road, Gastonia

-- Wells Fargo 403 Cox Road, Gastonia January 16, 2020 -- BB&T Bank 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville

-- BB&T Bank 100 Dana Road, Hendersonville January 23, 2020 -- Circle K 100 Red Roof Road, Charlotte

He's currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.

The FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the Hendersonville Police Department are all continuing to investigate.

Additional charges are likely to follow.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Lowe's confirms two cases of COVID-19 in the Charlotte area

Justice Department investigating lawmakers' stock trades amid coronavirus market decline

10 ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic

CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison