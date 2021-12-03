Standoff in Ballantyne area over after CMPD says man aimed gun at firefighters

Police say firefighters were trying to help him. He's now being evaluated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After shutting down roadways and hours of response on-scene, Charlotte police say a standoff has ended peacefully.

CMPD provided initial details around 1 p.m., saying the scene unfolded along Providence Road and McKee Road around 11 a.m., near Ballantyne Commons. Officers say SWAT is responding and the area is contained. They asked for residents to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation. There is no immediate threat.

Armed Subject: Providence Road & McKee Rd https://t.co/exABYJDqpi — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 12, 2021

A WCNC Charlotte crew on scene confirmed police had shut down roads. CMPD later confirmed Providence Rd., McKee Rd., Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., and I-485 at Providence Rd. are shut down.

During a press conference just before 2 p.m., CMPD spokesperson Ofc. Steve Fischbach said they were trying to convince a man with a gun to peacefully exit a car, which unusually was stopped in the middle of the road. Fischbach said clearing the scene will take “As long as it takes to end this peacefully. We have someone who is not communicating with us.”

CMPD: Man with gun sitting in car on Providence Rd near the shopping center.



Police are now trying to get him out peacefully.



“As long as it takes to end this peacefully. We have someone who is not communicating with us.” pic.twitter.com/LOwNABDITZ — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) March 12, 2021

Fishbach says police are still in a holding pattern, and there are no other people involved at the scene who aren't police, medics, or Charlotte FD. He noted a concerned person called 911 to report the scene, which is near several neighborhoods.

Prior to this, a CMPD officer told WCNC Charlotte photojournalist Mike Hanson the situation was "extremely dangerous". Fischback later clarified the situation was volatile.

Just before 2:30 p.m., CMPD provided another update that confirmed the standoff had come to a peaceful conclusion. According to police, firefighters were trying to help the man at first, but he reportedly pointed the gun at them. This was what lead to the standoff. However, CMPD says they have gotten the man out of the car, and are having him evaluated.

CMPD says a standoff ended peacefully off Providence Road following a man sat in his car armed with a gun. Police say he pointed it at firefighters trying to assist him. He’s bring evaluated now. pic.twitter.com/LBNqcsmlJe — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 12, 2021