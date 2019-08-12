CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a Charlotte shooting, according to Medic.

It happened Saturday night in the 2800 block of Baltimore Avenue, which is near Charlotte's popular South End neighborhood.

Police say the man was shot multiple times. That person was taken to Atrium CMC.

Police said the victim showed up outside of someone's apartment. That person then called 911. Officials believe the shooting may have happened in the complex, but they are trying to locate the exact scene.

The identity of the injured person has not been released at this time. It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another.

This is a developing story.

