Detectives investigating after Lincoln County bank robbed

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County Communications Center, or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are looking for two men accused of robbing a bank in Denver, North Carolina, on Monday.

The State Employees Credit Union near the NC 73 highway was robbed at 11:10 a.m. Monday.

The two armed men entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. Both ordered customers to stay on the ground. One of the men jumped over the counter and started grabbing money from around the bank.

The suspects fled in a black SUV, traveling east on highway NC 73.

