Woman robs from Wells Fargo branch, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a woman they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.

CMPD says the woman went into the Wells Fargo location at 2821 Pineville-Matthews Road around 5:20 p.m. According to them, she passed a threatening note to a teller and left the building with property belonging to the bank. However, surveillance photos captured her image.