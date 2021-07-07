Woman robs from Wells Fargo branch, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a woman they say robbed a bank on Tuesday.
CMPD says the woman went into the Wells Fargo location at 2821 Pineville-Matthews Road around 5:20 p.m. According to them, she passed a threatening note to a teller and left the building with property belonging to the bank. However, surveillance photos captured her image.
She appears to be wearing a red bandana, blue medical mask, black shirt, and khaki pants. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, either by calling 704-334-1600 or by going online.