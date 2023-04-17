Elementary school teacher accused of sex crimes with four children

Brittain Lee Nicholas, a teacher at Battleground Elementary School, is facing 24 charges of indecent liberties.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A teacher at Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with at least four children, the Lincolnton Police Department announced Monday.

Brittain Lee Nicholas, 29, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was arrested Monday.

Law enforcement began investigating Nicholas in February. During the course of their investigation, they determined Nicholas may have taken indecent liberties with four children.

"Some of the victims had more than none encounter with Brittain while at the school," the sheriff's department said in their announcement Monday.

Nicholas, who had been a music teacher at the school, was placed on administrative leave in February, the school district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. He had resigned from his employment with the school district prior to his arrest.

Brittain has been charged with 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, and another 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held on a $150,000 secure bond at the Lincoln County Jail.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call Detective Diallo at 704-736-8900.

In response to Monday's arrest, the Lincoln County Schools released this statement to WCNC Charlotte:

Once we were made aware of these allegations, Lincoln County Schools internally investigated and turned over all information to law enforcement in mid to late February. The former employee was placed on administrative leave and during this time the former employee resigned from his position as a music teacher at Battleground Elementary. In addition, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was made aware of these allegations. This person is no longer working for Lincoln County Schools.

