Belmont Abbey sex assault suspect expected in court

John Alexander is facing multiple charges after investigators said he entered a dorm hall at Belmont Abbey College and sexually assaulted a student.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged with entering a residence hall at Belmont Abbey College and sexually assaulting a student is expected in court Monday.

John Foster Alexander was charged with breaking and entering, trespassing, sexual battery and burglary in connection with the Sept. 3 incident. Alexander, 38, is accused of entering dorm rooms at the St. Michael's Dorm and assaulting a student. He surrendered to police a few days later.

Investigators alleged that Alexander only entered dorm rooms that were unlocked. He was released from the Mecklenburg County jail on bond.

