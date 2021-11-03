Gunman at Belmont car dealership crashes truck trying to flee police

Two people were injured, including the accused gunman, in the shooting along North Main Street Thursday afternoon.

BELMONT, N.C. — Two people have been injured, including the accused gunman, after a shooting near a Belmont, North Carolina car dealership Thursday.

The shooting occurred near Keith Hawthorne Ford, located along North Main Street, around 4 p.m., Belmont Police said in a Thursday night news conference.

The accused gunman was trying to flee the dealership when he crashed a pick-up truck, according to officials. The suspect exchanged gunfire with responding police officers.

"When officers arrived on scene they attempted to disarm himself," Belmont Police Chief Chad Hawkins said. "He started firing on officers and firing in the general area where other where employees and other citizens were.”

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A second person suffered minor injuries.

As is typically seen after a police officer-involved shooting, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the use of firearms by the officers.