Gaston County police investigate alleged indecent exposure

It reportedly happened in a Belmont neighborhood.

BELMONT, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to others in Belmont, North Carolina.

Officers received a call on Wednesday, June 14, regarding the alleged exposure. The department said callers who reported him said he did so in front of a blue Jeep Wrangler along Quiet Waters Road near Armstrong Road, off the South Fork Catawba River.

The man was described as having a large body type, dressed in a light-colored polo shirt and black pants.

The four-door Jeep Wrangler has silver rims and is missing the driver-side rear fender. No license plate was displayed.

Anyone that has information about this incident is asked to call 704-866-3320. You can also call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

