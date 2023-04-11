Belmont shooting injures 17-year-old

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspect is asked to call detectives at 704-825-3792.

BELMONT, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Monday evening in Belmont, the Belmont Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to the shooting on Castleton Court. Upon arrival, officers located the teenager, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police in eastern Gaston County city have not yet publicly named a suspect in the case. The name of the victim was not publicly released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or possible suspect is asked to call detectives at 704-825-3792. Tips can also be called into the Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

