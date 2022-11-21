Charlotte soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting boys he coached to face judge

Benjamin Damron is facing nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery for the alleged assaults of multiple children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Charlotte church youth leader and soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting multiple children is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Benjamin Damron was charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery. Officers said Damron used his position to take advantage of victims and sexually assault them.

So far, three total victims have been identified. They're all teenage boys, according to police. Investigators said Damron met all three of the victims through church and assaulted them at public parks or inside his home. Police records allege the abuse happened for as long as five years.

Damron has been a youth leader or coach in at least four local organizations, according to CMPD. Authorities identified those organizations as Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots. While police said all of those organizations were notified and are cooperating with the investigation, Spence Shelton, the lead pastor at Mercy Church, told WCNC Charlotte they are unfamiliar with Damron.

Shelton told WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman Friday they learned of the investigation on the evening news. He said neither he nor his leadership team have spoken with authorities. He said to the best of their knowledge, Damron has never served in a leadership role at their church.

"We have no record of this individual engaged in any ministry in our church," Shelton said.

Shelton said they are still taking this arrest very seriously and will send a message out to their congregation in hopes that any and all potential victims come forward.

The investigation spans multiple law enforcement jurisdictions outside of Charlotte, including Matthews and Union County. CMPD detectives have been in contact with detectives from both Matthews Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect is asked to contact CMPD. You can contact the lead detective in this case, Detective Brennan, at 704-353-1940 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

