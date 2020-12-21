Bessemer City teen shot, killed overnight

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Gastonia Police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning, law enforcement officials announced later Monday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., Gastonia Police officers discovered Jeremy Lipscomb, an 18-year-old from Bessemer City, suffering from a gunshot wound along Mountain View Street. Officers started CPR before Lipscomb died of his injuries, according to officials.
Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and the homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-842-5123.