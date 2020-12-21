Bessemer City teen shot, killed overnight

Jeremy Lipscomb was shot and killed early Monday morning. No arrests have been made.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Gastonia Police are searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning, law enforcement officials announced later Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Gastonia Police officers discovered Jeremy Lipscomb, an 18-year-old from Bessemer City, suffering from a gunshot wound along Mountain View Street. Officers started CPR before Lipscomb died of his injuries, according to officials.