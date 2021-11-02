Man wanted in connection with Bessemer City shooting

Larry Deshawn Holland is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in Bessemer City that left one person seriously injured.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Police in Bessemer City, North Carolina are searching for a man wanted for a parking lot shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

According to Bessemer City Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot on Southridge Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers got to the area, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, officers were advised that a person who had been seriously injured in a shooting was at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Investigators were able to identify Larry Deshawn Holland as a suspect in the case and filed multiple charges against him, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He's also facing multiple weapons charges.