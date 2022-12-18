Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County, suspect sought, officials say

Officials described the suspect vehicle to be a 1998-2005 silver Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. —

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Lancaster County early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. the bicyclist was traveling south on Springdale Road, not far from Summit Avenue, before being hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, troopers said.

The cyclist, identified as 59-year-old Lamont Stewart of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for information to help locate the suspect that fled the scene. Officials described the suspect vehicle to be a 1998-2005 silver Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma.

Anyone with tips can call 888-CRIMESC, go online to 888CrimSC.com or use the mobile app P3 Tips to provide information.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. WCNC Charlotte will update viewers with any new information.

