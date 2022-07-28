Gastonia police release body camera footage of homeless veteran's controversial arrest

Joshua Rohrer accused Gastonia police of lying about what happened during his arrest for panhandling last October. A judge ordered the video to be released Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details)

Body camera footage of the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October was released by the Gastonia Police Department Thursday.

WCNC Charlotte is reviewing the videos that were released Thursday by Gastonia police. As soon as the videos are reviewed, they will be uploaded to WCNC Charlotte's YouTube channel. Julia Kauffman will have a complete report on the videos on WCNC Charlotte News at 4 p.m.

A judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest on Wednesday. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. According to Rohrer, his service dog, Sunshine, was shot with a stun gun during the encounter. Sunshine later died after being struck by a car while in the care of Rohrer's veteran advocate.

Rohrer, his attorney and a few of his loved ones were allowed to see the video after the incident. His case garnered national attention, with WCNC Charlotte leading a media coalition to have the video released. The coalition's petition was rejected by a North Carolina judge in December 2021. Law enforcement officials said they opposed releasing the videos until after Rohrer's court proceedings, questioning whether the "right to a fair trial" would be diminished if the videos were made public.

𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 9 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 13, 2021, 𝑩𝒐𝒅𝒚-𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑽𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒖𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅



Part 1 of body cam video of GPD's 10/9 & 13 encounters w/ Josh Rohrer below



Part 2 uploaded soonhttps://t.co/5kkpsPnl3o — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) July 28, 2022

Rohrer reached a plea agreement on July 6 that saw all charges related to the incident being dropped. The district attorney's office said Rohrer's charges were presented to a grand jury twice with probable cause being found to support the charges on both occasions. However, the agreement reached with Rohrer saw him plead guilty to an unrelated charge of driving with a revoked license.

The judge approved a request from the district attorney and Gastonia Police Department Wednesday to release footage of interactions between the arresting officers and Rohrer days before his arrest on Oct. 9, 2021. Rohrer and his attorney had not seen that footage as of Wednesday.

Rohrer accused the police of lying about what happened, saying what stood out most to him was when an officer used his stun gun on Sunshine after the officer claimed she bit his boot.

Protesters stood outside the Gaston County Courthouse last week with signs calling for the video's release. Rohrer said he wanted the video released to hold the officers accountable and to clear his name of what he called an "unfair" arrest.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts