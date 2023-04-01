Man's body found in river tributary, Catawba County deputies say

The man was not identified, and deputies are not discussing the possibility of foul play as of now.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation after a man's body was found in a river tributary late Saturday morning.

Deputies say the unidentified man was spotted in a tributary of the Henry Fork River shortly before 11 a.m. A resident had first noted the rising water level near Catawba Valley Boulevard, and the body was found along Dorothy Court in the Newton area.

The man appeared to be in his late twenties or early thirties. How his body came to be in the river is currently unknown.

An autopsy is pending. The sheriff's office is not commenting on the possibility of foul play as of publication.

Anyone who may be able to offer information is asked to speak with investigators at 828-464-3112.

