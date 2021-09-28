Car crash results in body being found in Alexander County woods, sheriff says

A man who was trying to look for his brother's dog after the crash reportedly found the body Tuesday morning.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said a crash scene took a grim turn Tuesday morning after a body was found in a wooded area near the scene.

Sheriff Chris Bowman confirmed to WCNC Charlotte a car had crashed into a tree around 7:30 a.m., and the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Bowman said the driver's brother was called to the scene to stay with the wrecked car and find the driver's dog, which had run away.

Bowman said the brother walked into the woods calling for the dog when the brother happened upon a wallet. That was when the brother found the body, and left the woods to call for help around 9:30 a.m.

Bowman said the wallet found on the scene had an ID card inside that matched a person reported missing from Alexander County in August. He said deputies were working on notifying family members about the development.

However, Bowman noted the body was already well along in the decomposition process and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for an autopsy. Thus, the deceased person's identity could not be released as of writing.