Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

The man has not been identified. He was found dead in a wooded area.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.

As of publication, deputies have not determined a cause of death.

Anyone who may have information that could help in this case is asked to call investigators at 828-464-3112.

