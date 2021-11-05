Body found along Catawba River in Burke County

Deputies said the body appeared to have been in the area for more than a week. No arrests have been made.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are investigating after a body was found on the banks of the Catawba River Friday.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said the body was found in the area of Carbon City in Morganton. Investigators believe the body was there for around 10 days.

The victim's cause of death has not been determined and they have not been identified. No further information was provided by Burke County authorities. The Department of Public Safety, Burke County Rescue Squad and the medical examiner's office are assisting with the investigation.

