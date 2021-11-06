Vehicle, body found submerged in South Carolina river

Authorities are working to officially identify the victim and how the vehicle ended up in the Lynches River.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in two counties are working to identify a person found deceased in a vehicle that was discovered at the bottom of a South Carolina river on Friday.

According to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, the call first came in to neighboring Darlington County that a vehicle had been found submerged in the Lynches River.

Simon said the caller had been inspecting the U.S. 401 bridge over the river using underwater cameras when they discovered the vehicle and the body inside.

Because of the location of the vehicle, investigators from both counties ultimately became involved.

Sheriff Simon said that the victim's identity had not yet been confirmed due to the condition of the body. Authorities are currently working with dental imprints to help aid in the process.