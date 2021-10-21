Body of missing Burke County man found buried in well

Investigators found the remains of Howell Buchanan Jr., charged two people with concealing his body, and the person accused of the killing has also dead.

MORGANTON, N.C. — The body of a missing Morganton, North Carolina man has been found buried in a well in Burke County, and the two people accused of burying him there have also been arrested, the Burke County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

While two people have been arrested for concealing the remains, an unidentified third person is accused of actually killing Howell Buchanan Jr., according to investigators. The unidentified, accused killer is now also deceased, officials said but did not say how this person died.

On Aug. 12, Buchanan was reported missing.

On Sept. 30, information obtained during the investigation led officials to a rural clearing along old North Carolina state road 18 near Connelly Springs. In the area, which was previously cleared of trees for powerlines, officials found a freshly dug well.

On Oct. 18, the remains of Buchanan were discovered about 15 feet deep within the well.

On Oct. 20, Donna Lorrene Hagy, who was identified by officials as Buchanan's ex-girlfriend, was arrested. The next day, officials also arrested Dwayne Alan Smith. Both have been charged with Concealment of Death, but not the death of Buchanan.

"Information obtained led investigators to believe that the person who killed Howell Buchanan Jr. died days after killing Buchanan," the sheriff's office wrote in a released statement.

Investigators have determined Buchanan was killed before being put in the well. Blunt force trauma and strangulation are believed to have led to his death.

