Police ask for information about deadly hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

As of now, officers don't have information about the suspect vehicle.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is asking the public for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Friday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. A pedestrian was found injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the victim died of their injuries.

As of writing, police have not released the victim's name. Additionally, officers do not have any information about the suspect vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call Boiling Springs Police at 704-434-9691 or Cleveland County Communications at 704-484-4822. Tips can also be emailed to BPSD@boilingspringsnc.net.

