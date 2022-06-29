SC Bojangles breaks child labor laws, company fined

A company that manages nearly 100 Bojangles locations was fined for having children work during school hours.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An investigation by the Department of Labor revealed a Bojangles franchisee violated child labor laws at a South Carolina restaurant.

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor announced a penalty would be assessed against BOJ of WNC LLC, a company that manages 93 Bojangles restaurants.

Specifically, the Department of Labor stated that a Spartanburg, South Carolina Bojangles restaurant allowed 16 minors to work during school hours, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

As punishment for this violation, the franchisee was fined $11,744.

In response to the punishment, BOJ has agreed to take further steps to prevent further violations.

BOJ has committed, among other things, to re-training managers on legal times and permissible jobs available to minors, identifying when 14- or 15-year-old workers clock in to ensure compliance with child labor laws, and maintaining documents proving birth dates for all minors employed.

“Once this Bojangles franchise operator learned of violations in Spartanburg, they took action to ensure the young workers they employ in six states gain valuable workplace experience without compromising education or safety,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Juan Coria in Atlanta.

BOJ operates locations in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. Bojangles was founded in North Carolina in 1977.

The franchisee is at the center of a federal lawsuit concerning a minor employee in Georgia. According to court documents, an Augusta Bojangles manager raped a female minor employee in June 2021.

The complaint raised against the company states that the manager, Nickolous McLamore, was not fired and had no disciplinary action taken against him following the incident. McLamore was charged with rape and is awaiting trial in Richmond County, Georgia.