A 14-year-old will be facing felony charges after calling in a fake bomb threat to a California Walmart.

As a result of the call, the store was evacuated as well as other stores within the shopping center. The threat also resulted in first responders responding to the scene.

After the evacuation, the store was cleared by police and the bomb threat was determined to be a hoax.

Walmart says it lost $19,000 worth of loss in sales and employee compensation due to the incident.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the caller to be a 14-year-old of Fayetteville, NC who’s name will not be released due to his age.

It was discovered that the 14-year-odd had placed blocked phone calls over 20 Walmart Stores located through the country.

No other Walmart Stores reported receiving a bomb threat at the times these calls were made, police say.

According to the Anderson Police Department, they will be filing felony charges against the 14-year-old with the Shasta County D.A.’s Office.

