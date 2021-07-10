Bond denied for suspect in drive-by shooting of Charlotte 3-year-old

One of the suspects was denied bond again in custody on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One month ago, 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was killed when 150 shots were fired at his family's home on Richard Rozzelle Drive. His case is expected to go to a grand jury.

Thursday, one of the men accused of murder in the case was denied bond in a bond hearing. He was initially denied bond in September.

Kaleb Lawrence, 21, faces charges of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, fleeing/eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving with willful and wanton disregard, according to the sheriff's office.

Two other men also face charges in Figueroa's death: 21-year-old Jacob Lanier and 21-year-old Qua'Tonio Stephens.

Lanier has been charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and conspiracy to commit murder. Stephens was charged in connection to the shooting on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

