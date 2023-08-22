Woman jailed, accused of setting Boone home on fire, police say

She's now held under a domestic violence hold.

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department arrested a woman they say is responsible for setting a home ablaze two weeks ago.

Officers said they responded with the Boone Fire Department to the home along Queen Street near US-321 on Aug. 8. During the investigation, police said they determined a dispute had happened before the fire.

On Aug. 22, police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Margarate Hawkinson, charging her with felony first-degree arson. She remains in jail under a domestic violence hold, with a first court appearance scheduled for Sept. 22.

