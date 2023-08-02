Boone man sentenced for possession of child porn prosecutors described as 'sadistic and masochistic'

Stephen Allen Hill used a peer-to-peer network to share material with others.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses the possession of child pornography, also known as child sexual abuse material in some areas. While nothing graphic is described, reader discretion is advised.

An elderly Boone man will spend about two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that 75-year-old Stephen Allen Hill will spend the next 48 months in prison, and then remain on supervised release for 20 years. Once he's out of prison, Hill will have to register as a sex offender. He will also have to pay a $100 special assessment, a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment, another $17,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act, and an additional $30,000 fine.

Prosecutors say law enforcement became aware in October 2020 that Hill was accessing the material via a peer-to-peer network while also sharing it with other users. A search warrant at Hill's residence was executed on January 15, 2021, turning up a computer, cell phone, and hard drives.

A forensic investigation of the devices revealed images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Federal prosecutors described some of the material with children and toddlers in it as "sadistic and masochistic" in Wednesday's news release. Hill possessed more than 29,000 images and 340 videos depicting child pornography.

Hill pleaded guilty on December 16, 2022, to possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Hill's arrest included coordination with the Boone Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The case is also part of the nationwide initiative known as Project Safe Childhood, which aims to combat child sexual exploitation.