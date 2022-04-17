x
Crime

Man pours gasoline on church, wanted by Boone Police

The unidentified male was seen driving a 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy.

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. 

On April 16, police believe the man poured gasoline on a doorway and sideway leading into the church that is located at 259 Pilgrims Way. The unidentified male was seen driving a 2005-2010 Subaru Outback Legacy.

Credit: Boone Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.

