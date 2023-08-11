Man fatally shot along Boone road, shooter cooperating, police say

Blowing Rock Road was shut down for about an hour as officers processed the scene.

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting unfolded along a roadway Friday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to Blowing Rock Road around 2:30 p.m. They found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police noted the shooter was also cooperating with investigators, and that there is no danger to the public. The road was closed for about an hour to allow officers time to process the scene.

Several agencies responded to assist with the scene.

