Police investigating anti-Semitic flag waved outside Jewish temple in Boone

The Boone Police Department is working with the leadership of the Temple of The High Country to enhance security at the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE, N.C. — Boone police are investigating after they say someone waved an anti-Semitic flag in front of the Temple of The High Country.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boone Police Department responded to a call about an individual waving a flag with a "swastika" on it in front of the temple. Officers arrived at the temple, only to find the flag left behind after the individual fled the scene.

The Chief of Police notified leaders at the Temple of the High Country of the incident Wednesday evening, officers said.

The Boone Police Department released this statement following the incident:

Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town. It is important however to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime. At this time, there is an active investigation to learn more about the person(s) who left the anti-Semitic flag on the property of the Temple of The High Country and their motives.

The Boone Police Department will be working with the leadership of the Temple of The High Country to enhance security as this type of incident is understandably unsettling to their members and our community. We are also in communication with other local, state and federal authorities to communicate the details of this incident for information-sharing purposes.

The Boone Police Department asks anyone who may have additional information regarding this incident to call (828) 268-6900.