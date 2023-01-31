Man surrenders to police in connection with Boone shooting

Police said the arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on West King Street in August of 2022.

BOONE, N.C. — A man has surrendered himself to police following a shooting that happened last year in Boone, the Boone Police Department reports.

According to officials, Malik Keyshawn Gibbs surrendered himself for arrest Monday morning. Police said the arrest stems from a shooting that occurred on West King Street in August of 2022.

Police said Gibbs was served with a true bill of indictment charging:

3 counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill

1 count of Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle

2 counts of Injury to Real Property and

1 count of Going Armed to the Terror of the People.

Gibbs received a $75,000 secured bond and was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office Detention Center. He was issued a court date of March 6 in Watauga County.

"I would like to thank those members of Mr. Gibbs’ family who worked to make this peaceful surrender happen and his attorney Mr. Clark Fisher for his role in the process," Chief Andy Le Beau said. "Operations were ramping up to intensify the search for Mr. Gibbs but certainly this was the preferred outcome. I am grateful to our dedicated staff of detectives who have worked on this case every week since the incident occurred."

