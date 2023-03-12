Man accused of shooting boy in the leg in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office has levied several charges against a man they say shot a 12-year-old boy in the leg on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision earlier in the day, and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A deputy was able to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The boy's injuries are not life-threatening and he's expected to fully recover.
Deputies said they were able to find 20-year-old Adan Ruiz of Indian Trail nearby and arrested him. Detectives said he fired several shots at the boy during the assault.
Ruiz is now facing the following charges:
- Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury
- Injury to personal and real property
- Discharging a firearm inside town limits
As of publication, Ruiz remains in jail and conditions of release have yet to be determined.
