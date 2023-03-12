x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man accused of shooting boy in the leg in Union County

Deputies say 20-year-old Adan Ruiz now faces several charges stemming from the Saturday incident.

More Videos

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office has levied several charges against a man they say shot a 12-year-old boy in the leg on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision earlier in the day, and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A deputy was able to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The boy's injuries are not life-threatening and he's expected to fully recover.

Deputies said they were able to find 20-year-old Adan Ruiz of Indian Trail nearby and arrested him. Detectives said he fired several shots at the boy during the assault.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Ruiz is now facing the following charges:

  • Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury
  • Injury to personal and real property
  • Discharging a firearm inside town limits

As of publication, Ruiz remains in jail and conditions of release have yet to be determined.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.  

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out