Man accused of shooting boy in the leg in Union County

Deputies say 20-year-old Adan Ruiz now faces several charges stemming from the Saturday incident.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office has levied several charges against a man they say shot a 12-year-old boy in the leg on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a home in the Suburban Estates subdivision earlier in the day, and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A deputy was able to use a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The boy's injuries are not life-threatening and he's expected to fully recover.

Deputies said they were able to find 20-year-old Adan Ruiz of Indian Trail nearby and arrested him. Detectives said he fired several shots at the boy during the assault.

Ruiz is now facing the following charges:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury

Injury to personal and real property

Discharging a firearm inside town limits

As of publication, Ruiz remains in jail and conditions of release have yet to be determined.

