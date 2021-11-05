CMPD: Boyfriend of missing Charlotte woman charged with murder after she was found dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Denee Rawls, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Robur Court on Nov. 22, which police said she left voluntarily. Her family told CMPD they were concerned about her well-being. She was reported missing on Nov. 24.
On Nov. 29, police found Rawls, deceased, in the 7400 Harrisburg Road near Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Police quickly identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Nicholas Davis, as a suspect in the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Davis was arrested early Tuesday morning, interviewed by detectives, and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with murder.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to speak to a homicide unit detective at 704-432-TIPS or leave information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
