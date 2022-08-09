Family of man killed by Concord police announce lawsuit against department

The mother of Brandon Combs, who was shot and killed by the Concord Police Department is February, is expected to announce the lawsuit Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Brandon Combs, who was shot and killed by a then-Concord Police Department officer in February, is expected to announce Tuesday a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department.

Virginia Tayara, the mother of Combs, and her attorneys are expected to announce the lawsuit outside the federal courthouse in Charlotte Tuesday.

"They took my son. They murdered him in cold blood," Tayara said previously. "I just want the officer held accountable and I want the city of Concord to make some changes in how they make police business."

On Feb. 13, Combs was shot five times by Timothy Larson, who was working for the Concord Police Department. Larson reportedly observed Combs trying to steal a vehicle from the Modern Nissan car dealership.

Larson reportedly demanded Combs put his hands up and exit the vehicle. Combs raised his hands but didn't get out of the vehicle.

In a press release issued the day after the shooting, a Concord police spokesperson stated that Larson fired his weapon after a "physical altercation" with Combs, who was unnamed in the release at the time. This information contradicts what was seen on the bodycam footage, according to the Combs family attorneys.

"The fact that the Concord Police Department would issue a statement that completely contradicts what happened, that's concerning," Chance Lynch, one of Combs's family lawyers, said previously. "We're demanding transparency, we're demanding accountability."

Larson was questioned by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation about his actions. He was fired by the Concord Police Department for giving false information about the shooting incident to investigators.

Larson had been with the department for two years prior to his termination in May.

Lawyers representing Tayara and her family are asking for the public release of body camera footage from the shooting. Under North Carolina law, the release of body cam footage is only allowable if an individual petitions to a court and that petition is approved by a judge.