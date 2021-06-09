$10,000 reward for SC man missing since day after Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the case of a missing man in Sumter County.
Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office now say they believe 18-year-old Jackson "Brent" Garcia is in danger.
He was last seen on December 26, 2020 at a relative's house on Ithica Drive.
Garcia is 5 foot 11 and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say they are still investigating what happened to Garcia and are asking you to come forward if you have any information about what happened to him.
You can call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or you can leave a tip anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or go online to p3tips.com.