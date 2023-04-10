Caught on camera: Video shows suspects stealing ATM from Brooks' Sandwich House

Police are still searching for suspects and the ATM.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video released Wednesday morning shows the dramatic moments an ATM was stolen from Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.

The video shows the suspects tying the ATM to the back of a U-haul and ripping it from the foundation. The restaurant was closed due to the incident. Police are still searching for suspects and the ATM.

Brooks took to social to announce that they have since reopened following the crime.

"Just remember to bring your cash 'cause we don’t have an ATM now," Brooks Sandwich House said. "We are just blessed nobody was hurt during all this."



The famous local burger shop in Charlotte faced an enormous hurdle back in 2019 when one of the co-owners was murdered.

"I knew this day was coming, it's just one of those things that you're not going to get over, just try to get through," Scott Brooks twin brother, David Brooks said back in 2020. "My brother, he leaves a legacy of just one word, kindness and he had a heart of gold. I hope I'm like that, I really do, I don't know what people see in me, but I hope they see him in me."

