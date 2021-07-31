Brother of Panthers QB, internet personality arrested on felony charges

Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery and assault causing serious bodily injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Benjamin Hayes Grier, brother of Panthers quarterback Will Grier and internet personality Nash Grier, was arrested Friday, Mecklenburg County Sherriff's Office confirmed.

The Sherriff's Office's report said Grier was arrested Friday afternoon by deputies. The 21-year-old faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery and assault causing serious bodily injury.