Brothers indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County grand jury on Tuesday indicted brothers on murder charges in the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder.
If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, who was charged first, is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8.
Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, was not initially charged with murder until Tuesday. He will be transferred to Wake County to have a first court appearance. Authorities were holding Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo in the Forsyth County Jail on a federal detainer.
