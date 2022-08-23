Brothers indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County grand jury on Tuesday indicted brothers on murder charges in the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder.

If convicted, the men could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, who was charged first, is due to appear in court again on Sept. 8.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, was not initially charged with murder until Tuesday. He will be transferred to Wake County to have a first court appearance. Authorities were holding Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo in the Forsyth County Jail on a federal detainer.

