CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two brothers were sentenced on Thursday in the shooting of a Charlotte mail carrier two years ago.

Edward McDaniel was shot in the face and the arm while delivering mail on Archer Drive in west Charlotte in 2017.

At the time of the crime, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said some sort of argument led up to the shooting. However, the U.S. Attorney's office said the suspects "knowingly and intentionally attempted to kill an innocent U.S. postal carrier."

Rashawn Williams was sentenced to 28 years in prison, and his brother, Dion Williams, was sentenced to 15 years.

The men pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a federal employee.

"This was a reprehensible crime and the punishment reflects the severity of the violent act," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their thorough investigation of this case, which has led to the federal convictions."

Williams also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

