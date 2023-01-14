Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Rock Hill, deputies say

The chase ended with a crash, but the pups were returned home and the suspects were taken into custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Rock Hill early Saturday morning.

The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.

York County deputies helped CMPD as the chase came their way, and it ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed along Country Lodge Lane. Deputies said the suspects ran off but were tracked down by the K9 team. The suspects, who have not been identified as of publication, are in custody.

Early this morning these bulldog pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. We & @CMPD pursued the suspects into Rock Hill. The suspects wrecked near Springdale Rd. & ran. Our K9 team tracked down the suspects & took them into custody. The pups were returned home #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FcqdeDtgFk — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) January 14, 2023

It wasn't the only chase that crossed state lines in the last 24 hours; CMPD said an armed suspect was in custody after shooting at officers and leading them on a chase into Fort Mill late Friday night. Officers responded to an armed burglary call. Two suspects were involved, and police have not yet taken the second suspect into custody as they have not been identified as of now.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts