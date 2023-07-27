Shooting in northwest Charlotte under investigation

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Burbank Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, Medic confirmed.

Medic was called to a reported shooting at along Burbank Drive around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the shooting. As of now, CMPD hasn't released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

