Crime

Children shot in car at NC Burger King drive-thru, sheriff says

The Durham County sheriff said two kids, ages 2 and 11, were shot while their family was sitting in the drive-thru of a Burger King Thursday night.

DURHAM, N.C. — Two children were shot Thursday evening while sitting at a Burger King drive-thru in Durham, North Carolina. 

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Burger King in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70.

“As you know, Durham has experienced unprecedented gun violence," Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told WRAL News. "Here again, we have innocent bystanders are getting caught up in the senseless gunfire that’s happening in Durham."

He said a bullet broke a window on the family vehicle and struck two children, ages 11 and 2, sitting in the back seat. The family drove away and took the children to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Neither was seriously injured, Birkhead said.

