Burglary suspect shot, killed by police in Concord, authorities say

Consistent with department policy on officer-involved shootings, the officer has been temporarily placed on administrative duty.

CONCORD, N.C. — A burglary suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Concord early Sunday morning, police said.

The Concord Police Department said an officer was on a routine patrol when witnessed a man attempting to steal a vehicle at the Modern Nissan dealership at 967 Concord Parkway South.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., a CPD police officer was involved in an incident culminating in the shooting of a criminal suspect.



The NC SBI is investigating this incident, at the department’s request. /ralhttps://t.co/Rwb5jZYLDU pic.twitter.com/NjJcG14lU6 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 13, 2022

Officers said the suspect refused multiple verbal commands to stop what he was doing before a physical altercation ensued.

The officer fired their department-issued handgun, shooting the suspect, officers confirmed.

Police said he was taken to an area hospital by Cabarrus County EMS where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The officer involved in this incident has been with the Concord Police Department since January 2020. The officer was not injured. The department will not be releasing the identity of the officer at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident, at the department’s request.