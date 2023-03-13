Deputy reports chest tightness, tingling feeling after breathing 'white crystal substance': Sheriff

The deputy reported feeling tightness in his chest and tingling of his arms and legs after the substance blew in his face while arresting a man.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County deputy was given Narcan after he reported tightness in his chest and tingling in his arms and legs after a "white crystal substance" blew into his face during an arrest.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the deputy pulled over a vehicle near the Drexel post office around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Jonathan M. Stanley, had arrest warrants on felony charges. While the deputy was searching Stanley, investigators allege he found a foil packet and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy then opened the packet to see what was inside. The deputy said the wind blew a white crystal substance into his face.

While the deputy was taking Stanley to jail, he began feeling tightness in his chest and a tingling feeling in his arms and legs, the sheriff's office said. The deputy told his supervisor and was given Narcan. He was later evaluated and released from a medical facility.

This is the second such episode in the Carolinas in the past few days.

Corporal Deon Hardy and his partner, Reserve Deputy Joshua Ross, were involved in a traffic stop just after 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

During the process, the sheriff's department said they were exposed to a substance that ultimately left Hardy unconscious. Ross was credited with administering first aid and NARCAN, which is commonly used to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses.

READ MORE: Deputy in South Carolina passes out after being exposed to substance during traffic stop

The sheriff's office said that Hardy was revived and Ross ultimately received NARCAN as well. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The statement didn't say what the traffic stop was for or how the deputies came into contact with the substance.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.