Sheriff's Office: Armed suspect shot by deputies in Burke County

Burke County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating gunshots when a man pointed a weapon at a deputy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a Thursday incident where a Burke County sheriff's deputy shot a man said to be armed with a weapon, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night, two deputies responded to a home on Airport Rhodhiss Road, which is located near Hickory Regional Airport, after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots. As deputies approached the home to investigate the source of the gunfire, "the male resident came out of the front door with a firearm pointed at the first deputy's head," the sheriff's office said in a released statement Friday.

In their Friday statement, officials said both the man and one of the deputies exchanged gunfire. As a result, the man was shot and injured.

"The deputies entered the residence and started to render aid until Icard Fire Department's first responders and Burke County EMS arrived on the scene," the statement continued.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition was not available Friday.

In their statement, the sheriff's office said the deputies announced "Sheriff's Office" as they approached the home.

The SBI is continuing its investigation into the law enforcement officer's actions.