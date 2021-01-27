Man facing drug charges after police pursuit in Burke County

A Newton man is facing multiple felony drug charges after police say he led deputies on a pursuit in Burke County Tuesday.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Newton, North Carolina man is facing multiple drug charges after police said he led deputies on a chase in Burke County Tuesday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a silver BMW on Burkemont Road in Morganton when the driver led the deputy on a short chase. When the BMW came to a stop, investigators said Austin Michael Neece, 24, ran from the car and led officers on a foot chase before he was taken into custody.

A Burke County K-9 unit was called to the scene and recovered meth, marijuana and a gun the suspect is accused of throwing during the foot chase. Neece was interviewed and charged with four felony charges; possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. He was also served with resisting a public officer.