YMCA day care worker shared 'obscene material' with elementary students, sheriff says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County YMCA day care employee is facing charges after investigators said she circulated obscene material to a group of students at an elementary school.
Kendra Sprouse was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor in connection with an incident on Oct. 10 at W.A. Young Elementary School.
Detectives said students from Salem Elementary School and W.A., Young Elementary School were together when the incident took place. Sprouse was assigned to Salem Elementary School as a YMCA employee, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
All parents and guardians of children who were possibly exposed to the incident have been contacted, deputies said. Sprouse was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. She's scheduled to face a judge for her first appearance on Oct. 27.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.