YMCA day care worker shared 'obscene material' with elementary students, sheriff says

A YMCA day care worker is facing multiple charges after police said she allegedly disseminated obscene material to children at an elementary school in Burke County.

Kendra Sprouse was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor in connection with an incident on Oct. 10 at W.A. Young Elementary School.

Detectives said students from Salem Elementary School and W.A., Young Elementary School were together when the incident took place. Sprouse was assigned to Salem Elementary School as a YMCA employee, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

All parents and guardians of children who were possibly exposed to the incident have been contacted, deputies said. Sprouse was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. She's scheduled to face a judge for her first appearance on Oct. 27.

