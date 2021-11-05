Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Burke County

Deputies said a man was found shot in the chest along Highway 18 South in Connelly Springs.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Burke County early Monday morning, deputies announced.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of Highway 18 South and Camp Meeting Road in Connelly Springs a little after 3:30 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Investigators said the victim had been shot at another location before he was found. The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Deputies said the shooter left the scene before they arrived. So far, no information has been released and no arrests have been made.