Man charged following police chase in several NC counties

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at Burke County deputies while driving over 100 mph with stolen property.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Claremont, North Carolina, man is facing numerous charges after a police chase that ended in a crash in Burke County Monday night, deputies said.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a white truck that matched the description of a truck hauling a stolen trailer near Hildebran Mountain Avenue. The deputy tried to stop the driver, who fled and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Michael Darren Mehaffey, fired three shots at the pursuing deputy. The chase continued into Cleveland County then to the Catawba and Lincoln county line. Mehaffey allegedly fired another shot before he crashed on Highway 10 West in Catawba County. Mehaffey then ran into the woods behind some homes.

A K-9 was called in from Cleveland County and Mehaffey was arrested without further incident. Deputies said he had a .39-caliber revolver and narcotics in his possession.

Mehaffey was charged with felony flee to elude, careless and reckless, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He was also served with warrants for 12 pending charges in Catawba County.

