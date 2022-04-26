Burke County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for felony murder

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unresponsive in the street, and determined he had no pulse.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in connection to a death investigation. A warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Nolan Smith, wanted for felony murder.

On April 22 just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Spaniel Street after reports of an assault. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man lying unresponsive in the street, and determined he had no pulse.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive, deputies attempted resuscitation. Burke County EMS pronounced the man, since identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross, dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has contacted the U.S. Marshals to request assistance in the search.

